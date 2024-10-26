Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bristol City assistant coach Chris Hogg applauded Leeds United's travelling contingent for the support shown along with home fans to head coach Liam Manning in the wake of family tragedy.

Manning returned to the dugout after taking compassionate leave in recent weeks, following the death of infant son, Theo John Manning.

Robins supporters unfurled a tribute to the boss' son in a touching show of support to the family before kick-off - 'Fly High, Theo John Manning' the display read, as fans of both clubs applauded in unsion.

"The wider football community has been great," assistant coach Hogg said, speaking after the 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate. "Fair play to them for respecting it and getting amongst the applause," he added, thanking Leeds' travelling supporters.

Hogg also commended Daniel Farke's side and their ability on the pitch and was overall pleased to come away with a point.

“Leeds are a top team. Every manager will say that about them. They showed second half how they take control at times," he added.

The Robins proved hard to break down but the reason for Leeds' failure to come away with all three points was their own profligacy in front of goal.

Hogg offered an insight into Bristol City's preparation for the fixture and how they sought to go about their business against one of the division's form teams.

"We changed shape in terms of our out of possession block today to shut out certain spaces.

"Resilience, hard to beat. In possession, showed signs first half, good territory, good momentum without testing the 'keeper. Second half we needed to do better with the ball.

"Really proud of the players to show that bit of grit and resilience during what's been a difficult week for them," the assistant finished.

Leeds and Bristol City both remain unbeaten in their last seven games with United remaining in the Championship's top three.