Manning’s side will welcome Leeds in an 8pm kick-off this evening in which victory for Daniel Farke’s Whites would take them into the Championship’s automatic promotion places for the first time this season. Ex-Oxford United boss Manning took over at Bristol City in November and his side sit 13th in the table and still in the FA Cup.

The Robins sent Premier League outfit West Ham United packing after a replay in the third round before holding fellow top-flight side Nottingham Forest to a goalless draw in last Friday night’s fourth round tie at Ashton Gate. Bristol City then returned to Championship action on Tuesday evening with a 2-2 draw at Coventry City which left the Robins six points off the play-offs.

Just three nights later, Manning’s side will now welcome Leeds who the Robins boss hopes his side can eventually emulate by turning their home patch into a fortress. Leeds might be a Championship side but the Robins boss was quick to highlight the club’s recent Premier League quality in being asked how the visit of Leeds would compare to taking on Forest and West Ham.

WHITES BLUEPRINT: Eyed by Bristol City boss Liam Manning, above. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Manning reasoned: "Obviously you have to look at their recent history in the Premier League and maintaining some of those players whilst then being in a position with parachute payments et cetera and being able to add to it as well.

"They have got strength, they have got depth. But when you look at how we have performed against the sides that are up there we have done well. We have to take confidence from that and go and do us, go and be the best version of us. Since we have been here, every single game we have played we have been in and we have been competitive in, despite sometimes not getting the result that we want."

Tonight’s game is an Ashton Gate sell out and Manning was asked how to bottle up the enthusiasm of supporters.

"I don't think you do bottle it up, I think you let it all out, I think that will be the big thing,” reasoned Manning. "The recent games have been outstanding with the atmosphere so it's continuing to build on that and make it a place like you see it for Leeds in terms of Elland Road and what that brings for them if you look at their home and away form.