Bristol City activate Callum O'Dowda clause amid Leeds United interest

Bristol City have activated an option to extend Callum O’Dowda’s contract amid interest from Leeds United in the Republic of Ireland international.

O’Dowda’s deal has been extended beyond this summer to the end of next season just days after it emerged that the winger was on the list of January transfer targets at Elland Road.

Swansea City’s Daniel James is United head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s prime outfield target this month but O’Dowda is also been monitored as Leeds decide whether to match Swansea’s valuation of James.

O’Dowda has played regularly for Bristol City this season but the 23-year-old’s deal was due to expire at the end of this season. City, however, have exercised a clause in their favour allowing them to prolong his contract for a further 12 months.

The club’s assistant, Dean Holden, insisted on Wednesday that he was unaware of Leeds’ interest in O’Dowda, saying: “I’m not sure what that’s about. Nothing I know about.

"Callum's done very well again this season.”

O’Dowda was one of three Bristol City players whose contracts were extended by the club today.

Manager Lee Johnson told the club’s official website: “To have three important players extend their stays here is brilliant news for the club.

“They are quality players and fantastic individuals who bring a lot to the pitch and the dressing room.”