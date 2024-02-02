Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United entered new territory under boss Daniel Farke as a winger's rocket sealed a 1-0 victory at Friday night's Championship hosts Bristol City.

Fourth-placed Leeds travelled to Ashton Gate knowing that a victory would put them into the division's automatic promotion places for the first time this season and a terrific strike from Willy Gnonto made it mission accomplished.

Making his first league start of the year, the Italian smashed home a fine finish after racing on to a Junior Firpo pass and Patrick Bamford dummy in the 47th minute to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

Leeds squandered a glorious chance in the 13th minute when George Tanner dallied on the ball to let in Crysencio Summerville one-on-one but the winger's attempt to lob keeper Max O'Leary was clawed away by the Robins keeper.

Five minutes later, Rutter slid in Patrick Bamford whose fierce drive was straight at O'Leary who saved and Summerville then blazed wide and over from just inside a crowded box.

Leeds continued to control matters and O'Leary clattered into Rutter upon clearing as the Frenchman took a high ball into the area.

O'Leary then saved the Robins again in the 34th minute with an excellent save to deny Rutter from four yards out, saving with his feet as Rutter looked sure to score from a Patrick Bamford pull back.

Rutter was heavily involved and the record signing was then sent tumbling in the block by a clumsy challenge from Tanner as he latched on to Bamford's flick but referee Stephen Martin failed to award what looked a clear penalty.

Bristol City had barely threatened but Leeds then survived a Robins free-kick in stoppage time which led to some penalty box pinball but Leeds clearing their lines as the first half ended goalless.

There were no changes during the interval and Leeds finally went ahead two minutes after the restart through a fantastic strike from Gnonto who darted on to a pass from Junior Firpo that Bamford had dummied before rifling home a low drive beyond O'Leary into the right hand side of the net.

Leeds then had a great chance to double their advantage just four minutes later via a rapid counter which ended with O'Leary diverting Glen Kamara's attempted dink wide after Summerville had played him in.

Another chance arrived after more rapid Leeds press from Summerville who dispossessed Zak Vyner to race into the area but then fired into the side netting.

Just after the hour mark, O'Leary denied Summerville again as he got down to smother his shot from the edge of the area but Whites keeper Illan Meslier then made a big stop to deny substitute Anis Mehmeti who had been played in behind the Whites back line.

Sloppy Leeds play then led to Taylor Gardner-Hickman getting into the box but his header was easily saved and Leeds then raced up the other end on the counter and fired a low shot inches wide of the post.

With seven minutes left, Gnonto's name echoed from the away end as the Italian was substituted for Jaidon Anthony before Sam Byram was introduced for Glen Kamara, allowing the excellent Archie Gray to move into midfield.

Leeds pressed for a second but it was all hands to the pump as the Robins forced an 89th minute corner, danger eventually averted via a brilliant Joe Rodon header.

At the other end, Summerville was denied yet again as his strike from the area was blocked but Gnonto's strike proved enough as Leeds moved second upon having won five league games in a row.

Bristol City: O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, McCrorie (Bell 73), Williams (Mehmeti 59), James, Pring, Knight, Conway, Wells (Gardner-Hickman 59). Subs not used: Bajic, Knight-Rebel, Roberts, Nelson, King, Cornick.

Leeds United: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara (Byram 87), Summerville (Piroe 90), Gnonto (Anthony 83), Rutter, Bamford. Subs not used: Klaesson, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Gelhardt, Joseph.