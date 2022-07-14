Leeds have now spent a few days Down Under, braving the Australian winter, checking out the surf on the Gold Coast as well as hosting Q&A's and open training sessions.

The reason for Leeds' trip is participation in the Queensland Champions Cup and the first of three friendly fixtures in Australia takes place this morning as the Whites take on Brisbane Roar.

Jesse Marsch is set to hand unofficial debuts to several of his new signings with fans only having seen a glimpse of Marc Roca so far.

Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United from the Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast (Image: Getty)