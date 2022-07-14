Brisbane Roar 1-2 Leeds United highlights: James and Gelhardt score in win Down Under

Leeds United took on A-League side Brisbane Roar in the Queensland Champions Cup as part of their pre-season schedule

By Joe Donnohue
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 1:40 pm

Leeds have now spent a few days Down Under, braving the Australian winter, checking out the surf on the Gold Coast as well as hosting Q&A's and open training sessions.

The reason for Leeds' trip is participation in the Queensland Champions Cup and the first of three friendly fixtures in Australia takes place this morning as the Whites take on Brisbane Roar.

Jesse Marsch is set to hand unofficial debuts to several of his new signings with fans only having seen a glimpse of Marc Roca so far.

Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United from the Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast

FT: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Leeds United

A drab second half comes to a conclusion. Another run-out for the squad, building fitness ahead of the new season.

Goals from Gelhardt and James.

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:32

So very close

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:30

Almost

87’ Tame Bamford effort is pushed behind by the ‘keeper. Corner. Another Struijk header off target.

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:23

Close

81’ Greenwood’s outswinging corner met by Struijk in the middle. Glanced wide.

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:22

Leeds sub

ON: Gray

OFF: Adams

Into the final ten minutes.

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:19

Tired

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:17

Chance

76’ Bamford nods a header just wide after Gyabi played a good ball into the channel for Greenwood to pick up and cross.

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:15

Let-off

73’ Weak shot by Ivanovic after making it past Struijk. Klaesson gathers but shot straight at him.

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:10

Security

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:08

66’ Free-kick

Summerville drives at defence after winning the ball back on the edge of Roar’s box. Fouled. Free kick to Leeds.

