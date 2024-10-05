Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s youngsters and especially a thriving forward are flying.

Leeds United’s youngsters completed a brilliant hat-trick with Friday night’s PL2 win against West Brom as a flying forward added yet again to his stellar recent goals spree.

United’s under-21s took on West Brom’s under-21s in York as Daniel Farke’s first team locked horns with Sunderland and goals from Luca Thomas and Rhys Chadwick gave the young Whites a 2-1 success.

Leeds approached the contest seeking a rapid treble of wins following last weekend’s brilliant 3-0 triumph at league hosts Tottenham Hotspur and a thrilling 4-3 triumph in midweek at National League Cup hosts Boston United.

Whites forward Thomas netted a brace in the midweek win at Boston, taking his recent tally to seven goals in five games having netted in every single outing so far this term.

Incredibly, the striker continued that run against West Brom by netting a 32nd-minute equaliser to draw Leeds level after Iddrisa Dauda had put the visitors in front. The first half ended level at 1-1 but Chadwick then struck a 68th-minute winner for the Whites.