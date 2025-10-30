The latest injury update for Leeds United’s opponents in the Premier League this weekend, Brighton.

Brighton have a few injury doubts to contend with ahead of Leeds United’s visit to the Amex this weekend. The Seagulls were in action in midweek as they lost in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup against high-flying Arsenal.

Before that game, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was asked about a number of names and gave updates on their fitness.

It was a disappointing night for the south coast side as they had several good openings but could not put their chances away before a much-changed Gunners side put them to the sword and secured yet another clean sheet.

The season has not gone entirely to plan for the Seagulls, who have enjoyed some standout performances, including an impressive late win at home to Manchester City and a good performance in a 2-2 draw to Tottenham Hotspur but they have lost back-to-back games in all competitions now after also losing to a resurgent Manchester United last weekend.

Sitting 13th in the table, a win for the visitors would see Daniel Farke’s side leapfrog Brighton and condemn Hurzeler’s side to a fourth league win in 10 games and magnify their inconsistencies at the moment when other clubs are punching above their weight near the top of the table at the moment.

Key players out of Leeds match this weekend

Former Leeds United player James Milner is expected to miss a reunion with his old club as he ‘suffered a small muscle issue’. Milner came through the youth ranks at the Yorkshire club and has since gone on to have a consistent and trophy-laden career with spells at Manchester City and Liverpool. The now 39-year-old is closing in on Gareth Barry as the Premier League’s record appearance-maker.

Longer-term absentees for Brighton include Solly March (knee injury), Adam Webster (knee injury) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle injury), with the latter hoping to make a return before the end of the calendar year.

Players who could return this weekend

A number of players were deemed not fit enough to make a return for Brighton’s visit to Arsenal in their Carabao Cup defeat, but they could be available for the weekend.

Speaking before the Arsenal match, Hurzeler said Kaoru Mitoma and Brajan Gruda ‘are getting closer’ to a return, and his side are ‘getting closer to having a bigger squad’ again which is a good thing’, as defender Joel Veltman is also nearing a return.

