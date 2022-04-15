Brighton under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 0: Recap as Whites fall to Seagulls setback

Leeds United's under-23s face Brighton's under-23s at Albion's training ground today and you can keep up to date with all the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:02 pm

The contest marks the third-last game of the Premier League Two Division One season for the young Whites for are fourth-bottom in the table.

Andy Taylor's young side are currently four points clear of the drop zone but have played one game more than second-bottom Chelsea.

Leeds are level on points with third-bottom Everton, both sides having played the same amount of games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

SEAGULLS TEST: For Leeds United's under-23s in their third-last game of the season. Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images.

Our live blog will bring you all the team news as the young Whites face the young Seagulls followed by match updates and analysis.

Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville are expected to feature for the Whites having all missed Monday's 5-1 reverse at West Ham United in the Premier League Cup.

Brighton under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 0 live

Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:55

  • 2pm kick-off at Brighton’s training ground
Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:55

Full time

Evan Ferguson basicailly the difference for Brighton. McGurk unlucky for Leeds

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:53

Brighton sub

90 + 4: Chouchane on for Moran

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:51

McGurk

90 + 2: Having a big impact but it looks like being frustration for Leeds

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:50

Five minutes added time

90 + 1: An end to end finsh

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:49

Chance Brighton

90: Brighton break and shot flashed over from the edge of the box

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:48

OFF THE BAR LEEDS

88: So unlucky McGurk, fine effort from the edge of the box

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:46

Hjelde at left back

87: Has looked a good fit, esecially going forward

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:45

Easy save

86: For Klaesson as Wilsin shoots from the edge of the box

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:44

Half a chance Leeds

85: Cross from the left from Hjelde saved

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:43

Running out of time

84: Still very scrappy and looks destined for a 1-0.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
BrightonSeagullsAlbionLeeds