Brighton under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 0: Recap as Whites fall to Seagulls setback
Leeds United's under-23s face Brighton's under-23s at Albion's training ground today and you can keep up to date with all the developments here.
The contest marks the third-last game of the Premier League Two Division One season for the young Whites for are fourth-bottom in the table.
Andy Taylor's young side are currently four points clear of the drop zone but have played one game more than second-bottom Chelsea.
Leeds are level on points with third-bottom Everton, both sides having played the same amount of games.
Our live blog will bring you all the team news as the young Whites face the young Seagulls followed by match updates and analysis.
Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville are expected to feature for the Whites having all missed Monday's 5-1 reverse at West Ham United in the Premier League Cup.
Brighton under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 0 live
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:55
- 2pm kick-off at Brighton’s training ground
Full time
Evan Ferguson basicailly the difference for Brighton. McGurk unlucky for Leeds
Brighton sub
90 + 4: Chouchane on for Moran
90 + 2: Having a big impact but it looks like being frustration for Leeds
Five minutes added time
90 + 1: An end to end finsh
Chance Brighton
90: Brighton break and shot flashed over from the edge of the box
OFF THE BAR LEEDS
88: So unlucky McGurk, fine effort from the edge of the box
Hjelde at left back
87: Has looked a good fit, esecially going forward
Easy save
86: For Klaesson as Wilsin shoots from the edge of the box
Half a chance Leeds
85: Cross from the left from Hjelde saved
Running out of time
84: Still very scrappy and looks destined for a 1-0.