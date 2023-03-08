Brighton star eyes Leeds United and Elland Road as location to break Premier League record
Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma could break the Premier League record for goals scored in a single season by a Japanese player when the Seagulls visit Elland Road this weekend.
The winger moved level with former Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki and ex-Manchester United man Shinji Kagawa on six goals after scoring Brighton’s third in their impressive 4-0 win over West Ham last weekend.
Kagawa set the record during the 2012-13 campaign before Okazaki matched it with the Foxes in 2017-18. With 15 games still to play in this Premier League season, Mitoma - who has enjoyed a fine debut season - is confident he can become the outright holder of the record.
Ahead of the visit to Leeds United this weekend, he told Brighton’s club website: “I know about the record. I would just like to go as far as I can, but it will not be that easy. The team played well [against West Ham] and that gave me a chance to score.
“I will play for the team first and then will try to get goals myself. Only by getting a good result in every match I can continue to play as a starter.
“If I play the game from the start I can control the things, like playing wide, taking a certain position or taking on the opponent but it can change depending on who we play against.
“It’s easier if I play from the start but there are also things that I can do from the bench. I think it’s my strength that I can play in both those roles.”
Pascal Gross claimed the only goal of the game when the sides met on the south coast earlier this season.