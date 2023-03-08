The winger moved level with former Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki and ex-Manchester United man Shinji Kagawa on six goals after scoring Brighton’s third in their impressive 4-0 win over West Ham last weekend.

Kagawa set the record during the 2012-13 campaign before Okazaki matched it with the Foxes in 2017-18. With 15 games still to play in this Premier League season, Mitoma - who has enjoyed a fine debut season - is confident he can become the outright holder of the record.

Ahead of the visit to Leeds United this weekend, he told Brighton’s club website: “I know about the record. I would just like to go as far as I can, but it will not be that easy. The team played well [against West Ham] and that gave me a chance to score.

“I will play for the team first and then will try to get goals myself. Only by getting a good result in every match I can continue to play as a starter.

“If I play the game from the start I can control the things, like playing wide, taking a certain position or taking on the opponent but it can change depending on who we play against.

“It’s easier if I play from the start but there are also things that I can do from the bench. I think it’s my strength that I can play in both those roles.”