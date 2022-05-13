Brighton manager Graham Potter says he has prepared his side for a 'tough' reception at Elland Road this Sunday.

Leeds play host to the Seagulls in their penultimate fixture of the season, and final home game of the campaign.

Jesse Marsch's side currently occupy the final relegation place in the Premier League table, but dependent on other results, could lift themselves out of immediate danger with a win over the south coast club this weekend.

Burnley face Tottenham Hotspur in north London, while Everton host Brentford at Goodison Park, also on Sunday, May 15.

Brighton are mathematically safe from relegation and cannot qualify for European football next season, but have nevertheless picked up some positive results of late, including a 4-0 mauling of Manchester United.

The Seagulls have been braced by their manager for a 'hostile' welcome at Elland Road, as Potter admitted Leeds will be 'fighting for their lives'.

HOSTILE: Graham Potter anticipates a hostile welcome for his Brighton players at Elland Road this Sunday (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“Of course, there’s a fine line between what we understand is aggression and winning the ball and competing and then obviously if it goes the other way the referee has to act," Potter said, weighing in on the two red cards Leeds have received in successive fixtures.

As a result of their expulsions, Luke Ayling and Daniel James will play no part for the rest of the campaign.

“It’s Elland Road, the last home game of the season for them, last chance for them to support the team, so we’re expecting a hostile, tough, challenging environment.”

“You have to make them [the players] aware because you don’t want them to just walk in and go, ‘what’s going on here?’" Potter said.