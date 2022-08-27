News you can trust since 1890
Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United highlights: Jesse Marsch left frustrated by Whites display and referee

Leeds visit Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 Premier League season

By Joe Donnohue
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:58 pm

Leeds’ second trip to the south coast of the season sees Jesse Marsch’s side take on Graham Potter's Seagulls this afternoon.

Kick-off from 3 o’clock BST at the American Express Community Stadium where United are expected to name an unchanged starting line-up from last weekend’s demolition job of Chelsea at Elland Road.

Leeds and Brighton have both picked up seven points from their opening three games and are flying high in the Premier League standings.

Brighton host Leeds in the Premier League today (Pic: Getty)

Chances are, though, that one of these teams’ unbeaten records comes to an end today.

Team news, build-up, analysis and live minute-by-minute match coverage throughout the day here.

Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:56

FT: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United

FT: Hard to argue with the outcome, Potter had Marsch’s number from the get-go & Leeds struggled. Six-match unbeaten run comes to an end against a very efficient side. Meslier man of the match for me, closely followed by Aaronson.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:52

Cannon

90' Jesse Marsch screaming at his team to get up the field before Gelhardt flies into a tackle hard but fair. Then picks the ball up and fires at goal, taking out Webster with his shot. He'll no doubt take his time receiving treatment. #lufc

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:50

Time added on

90’ Five minutes to find an equaliser.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:47

Brighton sub

88’

ON: Van der Hecke

OFF: Welbeck

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:47

Wasted

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:44

Needs to be better

85' Sinisterra and Klich combine down the right and play in Rodrigo whose cross is gathered by Sanchez.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:42

Chance and sub

81’ Adam Webster hacks Sinisterra to the floor and gets a yellow. Leeds fans cheer the brandishing of the card. Only took 81 minutes. Free-kick swung in by Forshaw, flicked to the back post by Llorente’s back but narrowly misses the goal.

Gelhardt on for Aaronson now, too.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:38

Brighton subs

79’

ON: Colwill, Mitoma

OFF: Estupinan, Trossard

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:36

Time running out

77' Big chance. Sinisterra picks out Aaronson in the box whose square ball runs all the way through and is cleared. Great opportunity.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:33

Leeds sub

74’

ON: Forshaw

OFF: Harrison

