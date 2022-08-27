Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United highlights: Jesse Marsch left frustrated by Whites display and referee
Leeds visit Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 Premier League season
Leeds’ second trip to the south coast of the season sees Jesse Marsch’s side take on Graham Potter's Seagulls this afternoon.
Kick-off from 3 o’clock BST at the American Express Community Stadium where United are expected to name an unchanged starting line-up from last weekend’s demolition job of Chelsea at Elland Road.
Leeds and Brighton have both picked up seven points from their opening three games and are flying high in the Premier League standings.
Chances are, though, that one of these teams’ unbeaten records comes to an end today.
Team news, build-up, analysis and live minute-by-minute match coverage throughout the day here.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:56
FT: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United
FT: Hard to argue with the outcome, Potter had Marsch’s number from the get-go & Leeds struggled. Six-match unbeaten run comes to an end against a very efficient side. Meslier man of the match for me, closely followed by Aaronson.
90' Jesse Marsch screaming at his team to get up the field before Gelhardt flies into a tackle hard but fair. Then picks the ball up and fires at goal, taking out Webster with his shot. He'll no doubt take his time receiving treatment. #lufc
Time added on
90’ Five minutes to find an equaliser.
Brighton sub
88’
ON: Van der Hecke
OFF: Welbeck
Needs to be better
85' Sinisterra and Klich combine down the right and play in Rodrigo whose cross is gathered by Sanchez.
Chance and sub
81’ Adam Webster hacks Sinisterra to the floor and gets a yellow. Leeds fans cheer the brandishing of the card. Only took 81 minutes. Free-kick swung in by Forshaw, flicked to the back post by Llorente’s back but narrowly misses the goal.
Gelhardt on for Aaronson now, too.
Brighton subs
79’
ON: Colwill, Mitoma
OFF: Estupinan, Trossard
Time running out
77' Big chance. Sinisterra picks out Aaronson in the box whose square ball runs all the way through and is cleared. Great opportunity.
Leeds sub
74’
ON: Forshaw
OFF: Harrison