Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United achievement can now be viewed in an even better light.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent Leeds United achievement now has an even brighter gloss on it after a Championship blitz.

Daniel Farke’s Whites continued their brilliant home form in midweek with a 2-0 victory at home to Norwich City whose play-off hopes were dealt a blow by their reverse at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat for the Canaries marked a third straight loss on the spin following last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Sheffield United and the previous weekend’s 4-0 reverse at home to Brighton in the FA Cup.

Norwich, though, returned to action with a Saturday lunchtime hosting of Swansea City who were smashed 5-1 at Carrow Road, somewhat painting United’s midweek triumph in an even better light.

Josh Sargent bagged a double for the Canaries for whom Lewis Dobbin, Ante Crnac and Emiliano Marcondes were also all on the scoresheet.

The victory provided a much needed boost to Norwich’s promotion hopes, the Canaries now ninth and only three points off the play-offs, albeit having played a game more than most of the sides above them.

Defeat for Swansea left them down in 17th place.