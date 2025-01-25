Leeds United achievement viewed in different light as Championship rivals are hammered

A recent Leeds United achievement now has an even brighter gloss on it after a Championship blitz.

Daniel Farke’s Whites continued their brilliant home form in midweek with a 2-0 victory at home to Norwich City whose play-off hopes were dealt a blow by their reverse at Elland Road.

Defeat for the Canaries marked a third straight loss on the spin following last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Sheffield United and the previous weekend’s 4-0 reverse at home to Brighton in the FA Cup.

Norwich, though, returned to action with a Saturday lunchtime hosting of Swansea City who were smashed 5-1 at Carrow Road, somewhat painting United’s midweek triumph in an even better light.

Josh Sargent bagged a double for the Canaries for whom Lewis Dobbin, Ante Crnac and Emiliano Marcondes were also all on the scoresheet.

The victory provided a much needed boost to Norwich’s promotion hopes, the Canaries now ninth and only three points off the play-offs, albeit having played a game more than most of the sides above them.

Defeat for Swansea left them down in 17th place.

