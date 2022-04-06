Both West Yorkshire teams played three games each to reach the final with the likes of Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Brayton Belles beaten along the way.

But Town have already knocked out United’s under-23s side in the competition this season and will now have to overcome Leeds’ first team to take the trophy back along the M62.

Town defender Kayleigh Bamforth has featured 27 times this season for the club, including in their three knockout games, scoring in a 4-0 semi-final win against Altofts Ladies.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse Town Ladies' Kayleigh Bamforth. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald.

After the competition was halted for two seasons owing to the pandemic, Bamforth said: “It was good to finally start our defence of the competition and we have had a good run to the final.

“We prepare for it like any other game, we will be focused and ready to perform on the day after putting in the work leading up to it.

“We have a clear understanding of our job roles, the tactics, our game plan, and our opponents.”

The holders came from behind to beat Guiseley Vixens in the final in May 2019.

Leeds United Women's captain Catherine Hamill. Picture: Leeds United.

They are aiming for success again this season and Bamforth said winning this competition was a target they set for themselves at the start of the season, but they know nothing is ‘a given’ in a final.

Despite being in the league below Town, Leeds spent time at the start of the campaign recruiting quality players in their bid for success this year.

Bamforth continued: “They will be disappointed with their season given the resources and access to facilities.

“At the end of the day, we are just ‘little Brighouse’ and we will keep doing our best to compete with the bigger-named clubs. Leeds might try and play on the underdog tag, but that doesn’t concern us at all; it’s about who wants it more on the night.”

The final will be held at Fleet Lane, Leeds, on Thursday evening with a 7:30pm kick-off.