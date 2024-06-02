Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United star Brian Deane has given his strong backing to Whites boss Daniel Farke and called for a particular area of improvement.

Leeds are heading for a second consecutive season back in the Championship after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion and then suffering heartache in the play-off final to Southampton.

Whites chairman Paraag Marathe has already signalled his strong support of boss Farke, declaring his excitement at working with the German next season amid a “long term commitment” between manager and board.

Speaking to the YEP via freebets.com, ex-Leeds striker Deane agreed that sticking with Farke was the right decision and called for United to improve their player recruitment ahead of the 2024-25 campaign,

The Whites, says Deane, need a better variation of options, particularly in the forward positions.

Speaking to the YEP and asked if the Whites should stick with Farke, Deane declared: “Absolutely. Why not? There’s too much talk of managers being replaced, generally. And the problem is, if you're going to replace him with who do you bring in? You need stability at clubs, you need an opportunity.

“When we were in and around January, February time, when everything was going well for Leeds, everybody was saying what a good job he was doing. So, I don't see why people have the right now to turn around and say, well, he's not the man.

“I think that happens up and down the country too much. I actually think he's done a good job. I think that perhaps the recruitment has not been what I think it should have been.

“If you're talking about having a squad that is going to be able to have a challenge for promotion, then I think it should have had a wider spectrum of talent, especially in the forward positions.”

Speaking earlier this week to the YEP, Whites chairman Marathe said: “Daniel has been fantastic. I'm excited about working with him again this season. We set out to do this, we had a long-term plan, a long-term commitment, not just me to him but him to me. And you know we have a lot of work to do and we have to see our plan through.

“He has been tremendous, with a steady hand, the right temperament. If you think about the circumstances that he first came in, I can't remember exactly how many days we had between his official hiring and the first day of training, but it wasn't many and you saw that how our start to the season was with just so many ins and outs and different difficult, challenging player situations.