Brentford v Leeds United: YEP Jury give their big-match verdicts

DAVID WATKINS

Writing this before the Thursday night games, we don’t really know what a Leeds United win at Brentford might get us.

For example if Burnley lose at Aston Villa then we would at least know that a win for Leeds in London would guarantee our survival at Burnley’s expense.

Whether Patrick Bamford will be fit enough to face Brentford on Sunday is a question that has been discussed by our fans' panel. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

A win for Everton against Crystal Palace of course means they are safe regardless of what happens on Sunday, any other result and they will still be in the mix.

A win or a draw for Burnley at Villa and we would then need them to lose or draw at home to Newcastle if we can win.

Lots of possible scenarios but most will dictate that we at least go into the game against the Bees believing we need to win and then we will be watching the results come in from Burnley and maybe Arsenal who host Everton.

On the face of it getting any sort of result on Sunday will be tough against a side that has grown and grown since the turn of the year and probably it is not coincidence that Christian Eriksen arrived around that time; he’s been sensational.

Former Leeds United player Pontus Jansson is expected to face his old club when the Whites visit Brentford on Sunday. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Leeds missed a trick not finding our own season-defining recruit in the winter transfer window but that’s history; now it’s all about finding one big performance and one big result.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDREW DALTON

So, we’ve reached the point of no return for Leeds United – 37 games in and we don’t know our fate as it hangs in the balance heading to Brentford on Sunday afternoon for a nerve-shredding end to the season.

Brentford's star man Christian Eriksen. Picture: AP Photo/Jon Super.

Leeds have to concentrate on themselves first and foremost as they look for a first win at Brentford since the 1960s.

The big question for Leeds is over the fitness of Patrick Bamford, who ironically was injured in the earlier fixture between the two sides back in December.

Bees captain Pontus Jansson will be coming up against his old club which adds another dimension to the fixture.

Eyes and ears will be fixed to events at Turf Moor and possibly the Emirates dependent on what has already happened this week.

It promises to be an afternoon full of emotion and I’m hoping that when the music stops around 6pm on Sunday afternoon, Leeds United sit above the dreaded bottom three and this season can be put to bed.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

Right then, how are the nerves?

At the time of writing, Burnley were still to travel to Aston Villa on Thursday but, if they went there and won, this 170-word, optimism-tinged-but-nervous battle cry could all be for nothing.

Unfortunately, Leeds have been reliant on other teams to help them out this season.

And this week has been no different.

The biggest favour we could do ourselves, though, is to turn up like we did against Brighton.

If it is to be their final games for Leeds, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips will want to put on a show, while Joe Gelhardt should almost-certainly pick up from where he left off against Brighton.

Some players may be fighting for their futures at Leeds if we stay up so boss Jesse Marsch will demand a good performance from them.

All we ask is that the players do the shirt proud on Sunday. If they play to the standards we know they can, survival is more than possible.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Well, it’s here. The last Premier League round. Ten months have gone fast in a season most Leeds fans will want to forget.

Brentford, with captain Pontus Jansson, have had a very good first season in the top flight. They bought well and have a squad that includes Ivan Toney, a striker many of the top European sides have been looking at, and Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Jesse Marsch put his hands to his head after the ex-coach’s name was sung before Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk combined to give Leeds a chance of staying up on Sunday.

The American looked crestfallen and maybe this job is just too big for the man. Only time will tell if he can turn the fortunes to a more positive place.

It’ll probably be the last time we see a few of our players in a Leeds shirt.

Raphinha’s post-match sit-in showed he cares about the club but money and ambition will see him leave this summer as may Kalvin Phillips, and others if Leeds fail to keep Premier League football in Leeds 11.

I’m sorry if I’m ‘doom and gloom’ but this season has been dreadful and I’ll be glad when 4pm comes around.

I’m hopeful of a win but feel our fate was cast in the inactive January transfer window when we needed something from the board and got nothing!

All we, as fans, can hope for is 110 per cent effort and hope that we can get enough from the game to keep us up.

I’m sorry to say, I can’t see it happening.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Leeds United 0.

MIKE GILL Whatever the outcome of the Everton and Burnley games played tonight, United’s task on Sunday remains very simple: they aim for three points.

This is one of the advantages of all the clubs kicking off at the same time but the lack of TV coverage will mean that many fans won’t get to see the match.

Thomas Frank, Brentford’s outspoken manager, has been quick to play down his comments prior to United’s last visit to his club during the promotion season. He said that Leeds would fear their visit.

The Whites were going through a trough in form at the time after an untimely loss to Nottingham Forest but managed to get a creditable draw despite a typical Kiko Casilla lapse early in the game.

This result was a turning point because Leeds lost only one more game as they took the Championship by storm.

A lot of water has run under the bridge since then and this game is impossible to call.

Having consulted the magic beans, I am going for a Leeds win!