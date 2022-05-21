Brentford v Leeds United: Key battle, key Bees man and YEP verdict

Date: Sunday

Time: 4pm

Competition: Premier League

BEES KEY: Brentford star Christian Eriksen. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

Odds: Brentford win - 11/8, draw - 14/5, Leeds win - 7/4

LAST TIME AT BRENTFORD

Tuesday February 11, 2020

Brentford 1-1 Leeds United (Liam Cooper 38)

KEY BATTLE

Midfield

Leeds need control in a far greater measure than they had against Brighton in the first half last week. Brentford cannot be allowed to pass the ball so easily from back to front and Christian Eriksen and Christian Norgaard cannot have freedom. Whoever Jesse Marsch picks must be combative out of possession and composed with the ball. And they'll need options ahead of them.

BRENTFORD KEY MAN

Christian Eriksen

The man with the incredible story is hoping for a happy ending, with his future very much up in the air. Eriksen has made a fantastic impact at Brentford since arriving on January 31, his single goal and four assists not telling the full tale. According to fellow key man Christian Norgaard, Eriksen has lifted the level of the players at Brentford. He has boosted their attacking threat and the quality of their possession. He's a man to be closely guarded on Sunday.

