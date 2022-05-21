Brentford v Leeds United: Key battle, key Bees man and YEP verdict

Date: Sunday
Time: 4pm
Competition: Premier League
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium
Odds: Brentford win - 11/8, draw - 14/5, Leeds win - 7/4
LAST TIME AT BRENTFORD
Tuesday February 11, 2020
Brentford 1-1 Leeds United (Liam Cooper 38)
KEY BATTLE
Midfield
Leeds need control in a far greater measure than they had against Brighton in the first half last week. Brentford cannot be allowed to pass the ball so easily from back to front and Christian Eriksen and Christian Norgaard cannot have freedom. Whoever Jesse Marsch picks must be combative out of possession and composed with the ball. And they'll need options ahead of them.
BRENTFORD KEY MAN
Christian Eriksen
The man with the incredible story is hoping for a happy ending, with his future very much up in the air. Eriksen has made a fantastic impact at Brentford since arriving on January 31, his single goal and four assists not telling the full tale. According to fellow key man Christian Norgaard, Eriksen has lifted the level of the players at Brentford. He has boosted their attacking threat and the quality of their possession. He's a man to be closely guarded on Sunday.
GRAHAM SMYTH'S VERDICT
Ninety-plus minutes of torture await Leeds United at Brentford. There is almost no scenario that makes it a pleasant afternoon out, free from fear and stress. Needing a result elsewhere, as well as one of their own, the Whites must produce a more complete performance than we have seen in weeks. It's difficult to see so many things going in their favour to give them the dream outcome, but that doesn't mean it can't happen. Hope, pray, cross everything. This is it.