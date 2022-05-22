The Whites needed to record a better result than relegation rivals Burnley on the final day and the Clarets entered the half-time break of Sunday's clash at home to Newcastle United trailing 1-0.

Callum Wilson put the Magpies ahead in the 20th minute with a penalty awarded after a VAR check on a Nathan Collins handball.

United's clash at Brentford was goalless at the break although the Whites looked to have taken the lead themselves in the 19th minute when Joe Gelhardt rifled home a smart finish but a VAR check ruled the striker offside.

STAYING UP! Leeds United winger Raphinha celebrates netting his cool penalty at Brentford. Picture by Tony Johnson.

With Newcastle still leading at Burnley, Leeds went ahead in the 56th minute after Bees keeper David Raya brought down Raphinha for a penalty that the Brazilian winger stepped up to coolly convert.

News then filtered through that Newcastle had doubled their lead at Turf Moor through Wilson's second goal of the game but Burnley then pulled a goal back to make matters rather more nervy at Brentford.

The Bees were then reduced to ten men with 15 minutes left when Kristoffer Ajer went down injured and was forced off when Brentford had already used all three substitutes.

It meant the hosts had to play the last quarter of an hour with a man less but Thomas Frank's side drew level just three minutes later when substitute Sergi Canos sent a brilliant header into the top right corner.

But Canos was booked for his celebration and then picked up a swift second yellow moments later when wiping out Raphinha meaning the hosts were down to nine men for the final ten minutes.

Despite the numerical advantage, Brentford dug deep but with all eyes also on the score at Turf Moor, Jack Harrison made absolutely sure of United's survival when rifling home a terrific finish after a corner was cleared in the 94th minute.

With Burnley beaten 2-1 against Newcastle, Leeds end up finishing three points ahead of the Clarets but all that matters is that the Whites are again a Premier League team for next term.

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Bech (Baptiste 71), Henry (Canos 64) ; Janelt, Jensen (Dasilva 58), Eriksen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney. Subs not used: Fernández, Onyeka, Jeanvier, Roerslev, Stevens, Young-Coombes.