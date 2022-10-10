Brenden Aaronson reveals how Leeds United have suffered a 'gut punch' with training insight

Aaronson dazzled as the Whites took a tenth-minute lead through Pascal Struijk who netted on the rebound after Aaronson's low strike following a mazy run crashed back off the post.

Leeds bossed the opening exchanges but squandered good chances to extend their advantage and Palace then netted with their first attempt at goal in the 24th minute.

Aaronson admitted that Odsonne Edouard's equalising header from a Michael Olise free-kick felt like a "gut punch", especially after specific work on set pieces in training.

NOT ENOUGH: Pascal Struijk fires Leeds United ahead at Crystal Palace only for the Whites to still suffer a 2-1 defeat. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

The USA international said the goal was the undoubted game changer as the hosts later went on to bag a 76th-minute winner through Eberechi Eze.

"As a group it's tough to swallow that because I felt like in the first half we had a bunch of chances but we didn't punish them the way we wanted to," said Aaronson to post-match media.

"It's tough to swallow because to come away from home and play against a good team like that and play the way we played, it's tough.

"Whenever the other team doesn't have many chances and it's first shot, first goal it is a gut punch.

"They have so many individual players that have such quality and it's tough.

"I think we did a good job handling them and it's a tough result."

Asked if he could put his finger on how Palace were able to get back into the game, Aaronson admitted: "Off their goal - a set piece goal where we have been working on it a lot.

"It was a really good ball and a good header so it's tough to swallow that and recover from that but I think we did and at the end of the half we were good but then they got the other goal and it was tough.

"I just don't think we attacked like we did in the first half.

"I think we came out with tenacity and we brought it to them but I think they also calmed down a little bit.