Jesse Marsch’s side approached Thursday’s clash at the King Power following a strong performance but 1-0 defeat in Sunday’s hosting of Premier League leaders Arsenal but fell to a third-straight defeat as Leicester climbed off the foot of the table through a 2-0 victory. Leeds have now lost five of their last seven games and USA international star Aaronson said he could understand the discontent aimed at Leeds and boss Marsch from the King Power Stadium away end.

"At the moment, I can understand that they're frustrated,” said Aaronson, asked by post-match media what he made to fans criticising Marsch and the team. "But we can't blame anybody in the sense that we're the ones on the field. We have to be doing better. Jesse is a fantastic coach and I'll always back them because he is and it's just up to us right now. We have to play better."