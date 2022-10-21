News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brenden Aaronson responds to fans' criticism of Leeds United and Jesse Marsch with what's needed

Whites star Brenden Aaronson refused to hide from Leeds United criticism from fans in the aftermath of a seventh game without a win at Leicester City.

By Lee Sobot
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jesse Marsch’s side approached Thursday’s clash at the King Power following a strong performance but 1-0 defeat in Sunday’s hosting of Premier League leaders Arsenal but fell to a third-straight defeat as Leicester climbed off the foot of the table through a 2-0 victory. Leeds have now lost five of their last seven games and USA international star Aaronson said he could understand the discontent aimed at Leeds and boss Marsch from the King Power Stadium away end.

"At the moment, I can understand that they're frustrated,” said Aaronson, asked by post-match media what he made to fans criticising Marsch and the team. "But we can't blame anybody in the sense that we're the ones on the field. We have to be doing better. Jesse is a fantastic coach and I'll always back them because he is and it's just up to us right now. We have to play better."

OUR FAULT: Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson is consoled by assistant coach Cameron Toshack after Thursday evening's 2-0 defeat at Leicester City. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.
Leicester CityUSAArsenalPremier League