The US international is 'excited' to begin life at Elland Road after sealing a £25 million transfer from Austrian champions FC Red Bull Salzburg late last month.

Leeds will become Aaronson's third club in his short career to date, having represented Salzburg and hometown outfit Philadelphia Union in MLS.

Whilst away on international duty, Aaronson spoke with former US internationals Jimmy Conrad, Heath Pearce and Charlie Davies on the In Soccer We Trust Podcast.

During the interview, he shared hopes for the future with the national team, as well as his excitement at representing Leeds United in the Premier League.

"I'm so excited. I'm just ready to learn, like, after this [international window] I would go right to [Leeds] if I could. My girlfriend and my family might not want to hear this but I would go right in because I'm so excited. And I'm really ready to get started." he said.

Aaronson will officially become a United player on July 1, when international transfers can be ratified, but has already been given a tour of Elland Road, conducted his medical at the club's Thorp Arch training facility and linked up with former Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch.

EAGER: Brenden Aaronson is keen to get started at Leeds United (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The attacking midfielder also admitted he was a Liverpool supporter growing up, and is looking forward to representing Leeds against his boyhood team.

"The stadium [I'm looking forward to playing at] is Anfield for sure. I've always been a Liverpool fan growing up. I was a huge [Steven] Gerrard fan and Fernando Torres, that era. And I like to say when they weren't doing so good, I was still a fan."

Aaronson will have the opportunity to face Gerrard's Aston Villa side next season but will have to wait until next week to discover when those fixtures are to take place.