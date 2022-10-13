Jesse Marsch's Whites appeared on course to net a third win of the Premier League season in last weekend's clash at Crystal Palace in which Leeds went ahead in the tenth minute through Pascal Struijk . But United then squandered good chances to extend their advantage and eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat which extended the visiting side's winless run to five games.

Leeds have taken just two points from a last possible 15 and Marsch's men have still only picked up one point on the road this term through the 2-2 draw at Southampton in the second game of the season. Defeats at Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace have followed but United's USA international star Aaronson insists there is no concern about the recent away record.

Fourteenth-placed Leeds will return to action on Sunday afternoon with the visit of table-topping Arsenal, ahead of which Aaronson says his side must take the positives from last weekend's performance at Selhurst Park. Asked how much of a concern just one point on the road was for himself and the players, Aaronson told Sky Sports: “It's not a concern. It's early in the season and I don't think anybody is really worried. We are disappointed in the result, I think everybody is. Everybody's head dropped afterwards but you have to keep your head high in this situation. We know we played well and just on to the next one."