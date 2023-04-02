Relegation-battling Leeds fell to a 4-1 defeat in Saturday's clash at table-toppers Arsenal who went ahead through a first-half penalty from Gabriel Jesus who netted a second goal after the break either side of strikes from Ben White and Granit Xhaka after the break.

Leeds, though, created chances before Jesus fired home his spot kick opener and Aaronson admitted United's failure to take those opportunities ultimately meant no way back and told the tale of the game.

The defeat left Leeds fifth-bottom ahead of Tuesday night's hosting of Nottingham Forest to which Aaronson quickly turned attention to with a vow that his side would keep fighting until the end of the campaign.

VOW: From Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, left, pictured challenging Arsenal's Thomas Partey in Saturday's 4-1 defeat at the Emirates. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

"It was tough. I think they played a great game," said Aaronson to LUTV. "We had a game plan, I think if we finish a few of our chances the game can go another way but it's on to Tuesday and that's our next focus.

"I think it was working well. I think we had them on the counter attack a few times and we didn't finish our chances and that's the end of the story. If we finish those it could be a different game.

"We came in at half time and we knew what we were going to have to do, keep defending and stay strong but we let ourselves down and that's what happens sometimes. But it's all about moving on and on to the next. The thing about this team is we don't give up and we are going to keep not giving up until the end of the season so we are going to keep fighting and all focus on Tuesday."