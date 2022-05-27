Brenden Aaronson considers potential position for Leeds United under Jesse Marsch

Twenty-year-old USA international star Aaronson is joining Leeds from RB Salzburg for £25m in a move that will be ratified on July 1 subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Aaronson is joining on a five-year contract and will head off on international duty next week ahead of four games for the USA.

Following his summer holiday, the £25m capture will then join up with his new Whites team mates ahead of the pre-season tour in Australia before United's third season back in the country's top flight.

VERSATILE: Leeds United's new £25m acquisition Brenden Aaronson, pictured in action for the USA in a World Cup qualifier against Canada back in January. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images.

Leeds initially tried to sign Aaronson back in January and the American hopes his arrival will present boss Marsch with several different options of where to play him in midfield.

Asked if he saw himself as an attacking midfielder and if that was how he envisaged his role, Aaronson told BBC Radio Leeds: "For sure.

"I like to say I am versatile, maybe if it's a 4-2-3-1 I can play as a left mid, a centre attacking mid or a box to box eight player.

"I am pretty versatile and I love all those positions."

Quizzed whether he was strong with both feet, Aaronson reasoned: "I have a pretty good right foot.