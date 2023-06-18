Brendan Rodgers agrees terms for next job in management as Leeds United boss hunt continues

Rodgers was sacked by United’s relegation rivals Leicester City at the start of April following four years in charge but the Foxes still joined Leeds in suffering relegation to the Championship. Leicester went down with Dean Smith in charge until the end of the season whilst Sam Allardyce was unable to keep Leeds up after coming in to replace the axed Javi Gracia for the final four games of the season.

Leeds then announced the following week that Allardyce would not be continuing and the Whites remain on the hunt for a new manager ahead of the new Championship campaign. Leeds gave plenty of consideration to Rodgers as the 50-year-old would have been someone that they would have liked to have pitched their project to but the Whites felt that he was always destined for another Premier League job.

The lure of Celtic then proved another possible destination for the ex-Foxes boss upon Ange Postecoglou leaving the club to become Tottenham Hotspur’s new boss. Rodgers has now agreed terms on a long-term deal to take over from Postecoglou in the Bhoys hotseat and the 50-year-old will reportedly become the highest paid manager in the club's history again upon taking the Celtic reins for a second time.