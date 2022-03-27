Brendan Ormsby: Fans memories of a captain fantastic

Brendan Ormsby scores the only goal of the Division 2 play off final second leg at Elland Road in May 1997. PIC: Gary Longbottom

Central defender Brendan Ormsby became a legend during his time with the club.

The inspirational captain was at the helm when Leeds United reached the FA Cup semi-final and Division Two play-offs during 1986/87.

He made 57 appearances for Leeds United and scored seven goals.

His first goal for the club came during a Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in March 1986. His second and third goals came as part of 3-0 wins at Elland Road in the autumn of 1986. He scored against Hull City in the September and then against Crystal Palace in the October.

The best was yet to come as a bullet header during the FA Cup fifth round clash against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road in February 1987 sparked scenes of pandemonium among the faithful.

Years later he would go on to describe that winning goal as “one of my most enjoyable moments in football”.

It contrasted sharply with the critical error which helped eventual winners Coventry City to end United’s run in the semi-finals two months later.

“If the Leeds fans can chuck anything at me then it’s the mistake I made in the semi-final when we were leading 1-0,” reflected Ormsby in an interview. “I always wonder what might have been but that’s the way it goes in football.”

Another winning Ormsby goal which will live long in the memory came in the Division 2 play off final second leg against Charlton Athletic at Elland Road in May 1987.

His goal sent the tie to a replay at St Andrew's, a game which ended ultimatley ended in heartache with the Addicks winning after extra time.

Ormsby worked as a postman in Moortown after retiring from football and wrote the Ask Ormsby column for the sports section of your Yorkshire Evening Post.

He was appointed the honorary president of the Scarborough branch of the Leeds United Members’ Club, and has had a beer, Ormsby’s Bitter, named after him.

Your YEP asked the Elland Road faithful to share memories of a player who will be forever remembered by a generation of Whites watchers.

Responses included:

Chris Dixon - "Great player for Leeds United . Used to see him regular at Tadcaster Albion FC when his son played for them. Top bloke."

Ian Taylor - "There is truly only one Brendan Ormsby memory and that’s QPR."

Frank Stephenson - "Was there for that goal against QPR at Elland Road in the FA Cup. What a goal!!!"

Russ Magson - "I was there with my dad I was 16, we were sat in the west stand. When his header flew in the ground erupted. Then straight away after every fan held their scarves aloft. It's a sight that's etched in my memory. Just glorious."

Brendan Byrne - "I was at the QPR game couldn't believe the size of the crowd."

Jeff Craven - "QPR bullet header kop goals 86/87."

Andrew Portrey - "Goal he scored at home v QPR in FA Cup 5th round when we got to semis."

Dave Richardson - "Trying to run the ball out against Coventry in the 87 semi-final and Bennett took the ball off him crossed and Coventry scored to make it 1-1."

