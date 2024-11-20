Breakthrough Leeds United youngster draws Jack Grealish comparison on international duty amid team disappointment
Leeds U21 goalkeeper Mahady helped himself to a clean sheet against the French favourites, while recent Whites debutant Chambers came off the bench to see out the Group I stalemate at Falkirk Stadium.
Eighteen-year-old Mahady has featured as first choice for Leeds’ U21 outfit this season, appearing seven times in Premier League 2. Chambers, meanwhile, has four such appearances and one outing as a substitute for Daniel Farke’s senior side which came in the second half of Leeds’ 3-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.
Chambers also spent time with the first-team squad this summer during the Whites’ tour of Germany having impressed Farke in training. The Leeds-supporting attacking midfielder also found the net in a friendly against League Two Harrogate Town at the beginning of pre-season.
While Mahady is a little more experienced at U19 level, this month was 17-year-old Chambers’ first foray into Neil MacFarlane’s setup. He appeared in all three qualification matches, beginning with a cameo off the bench against Wales, which Scotland lost 1-0, followed by a start in a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein. Chambers then played 32 minutes in the no-score draw with France.
The group leaders had a 100 per cent record from their opening two matches before facing Scotland, having beaten Wales 2-1 and Liechtenstein 7-0 already this month.
However, despite the Tartan Army’s best efforts, they do not progress to the second qualifying stage after finishing third in their four-team group. A result against the French was necessary to give themselves a chance, but instead it is France and Wales who continue to battle it out for a place at next summer’s tournament in Romania.
Speaking exclusively to the YEP, scouting editor at leading youth football publication SCOUTED, Llew Davies, said of Chambers’ performance against Wales: “Shown some top ability to slide past players from deeper areas with smooth changes of direction and tempo.
“[He] breaks open games, beats presses, creates positive attacking situations. Suck-push style of dribbling, little bit [like Jack] Grealish, Emile Smith Rowe and [Tyler] Dibling.”
