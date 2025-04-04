Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

25 years on, the pair of Whites supporters will never, ever be forgotten.

Leeds United’s players, coaches and staff stood united as one in a memorial for Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, 25 years on from their tragic deaths in Istanbul.

Whites fans Loftus and Speight were tragically killed in Turkey supporting the team that they loved 25 years ago this weekend on April 5, 2000.

To mark 25 years since their passing, United players, coaches and staff came together as one for a moving memorial for the pair at Elland Road on Thursday morning.

MOVING MEMORIAL: As Leeds United's squad and staff remember Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight. | LUFC

Ahead of the weekend’s Championship fixture at Luton Town, United’s full squad were in attendance in front of several hundred fans who also gathered to pay their respects under clear blue skies.

Whites legend Eddie Gray and departing chief executive Angus Kinnear were also present as they laid flowers along with Whites boss Daniel Farke and captain Ethan Ampadu beneath the plaque for Speight and Loftus at Elland Road’s East Stand.

In moving scenes, Gareth Senior, who was with Speight and Loftus in Istanbul, then bravely fought back the tears as he gave an emotional speech in front of United’s squad, staff and fans.

Senior’s speech was followed by an impeccably observed minutes’ silence, after which United’s players headed back on their way to cheers of support from gathered fans.

They will never be forgotten.