Brand new Leeds United remit for 49ers Enterprises man revealed after Elland Road departures
Steinsson's exit from the day-to-day business of Elland Road and Thorp Arch has not removed him from the Whites picture.
The YEP understands that Steinsson, who had a major hand in the last two summer transfer windows, has taken up a similar role to his previous one in 49ers Enterprises' global football structure.
What that means is that his scope has expanded to developing talent in order to help Leeds in their short term promotion aims and beyond. 49ers Enterprises sources say he will focus on industry research, new technologies and potential academy partnerships.
Any new footballing projects that arise would also fall within the former Iceland international's new remit but 49ers Enterprises insist there are no concrete plans besides their Leeds United focus for the short or medium term future.
Steinsson was present at Elland Road for the win over Queens Park Rangers and is expected to attend future games at the stadium.
Head of recruitment Jordan Miles has also left his role at Leeds, but in order to pursue an opportunity elsewhere, while head of football operations Adam Underwood will now take a lead on player trading and Alex Davies has been promoted into the vacancy left by Miles.
