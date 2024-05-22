Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United supporters have been assigned a number of pubs around Wembley Stadium ahead of this Sunday’s Championship play-off final clash with Southampton

Leeds United fans will be able to drink in several pubs around Wembley on Sunday afternoon. The Whites take on Southampton in the Championship play-off final this weekend and in an effort to keep supporters apart, the two sets of fans will be urged to occupy pubs and clubs at different ends of the stadium.

With Leeds fans sat in the east side of the stadium, supporters have been assigned five pubs on that side of the ground. All six pubs are within a short walk of Wembley Park underground station with access to the stadium coming through Olympic Way.

Supporters will be allowed to enter The Wembley Tavern and Stadium Sports Bar, which can be found on Wembley Park Drive. The Blue Check, which is on Empire Way, will also be welcoming Whites supporters.

On Bridge Road, The Crock of Gold and The Torch will also be available, with the latter having a relatively large outdoor area for supporters to soak up the Wembley atmosphere. Reservations may be needed for some of the venues with addresses and other details available below.

A Leeds United fan park will be in operation at Boxpark Wembley, which can be found on Olympic Way. Only match ticket holders will be able to enter the venue, but supporters will be able to build up to the game with DJs, live music and special guests making an appearance, according to the Boxpark website.

Tickets can be booked in advance for this one with general admission being priced at £11.13 a ticket for entry before 12pm, with entry working on a first come first served basis after midday. The venue will also be open after the game.

Southampton fans will be welcomed into pubs mostly on the other side of Wembley Stadium ensuring supporters can, in theory, filter into the west side of the national stadium easier. As such, Leeds fans will not be allowed the enter the following establishments: The Green Man, Crystals, The Arch, Station 31, The Liquor Station, JJ Moons, La Regina, Black Sheep, Sixty Six Bar & Grill, The Corner House and White Horse.

It should be noted that off licences will not be selling alcohol around the ground with street drinking not permitted.

Details of pubs assigned to Leeds fans: