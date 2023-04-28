Bournemouth v Leeds United: Javi Gracia press conference live, team and injury updates

Leeds put themselves on course to move four points clear of the Premier League drop zone when taking a 1-0 lead in Tuesday night’s hosting of Leicester City only for the Foxes to equalise through Jamie Vardy and leave with a 1-1 draw.

The stalemate left United just two points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton but the Toffees were then hammered 4-1 by Thursday night’s visitors Newcastle United.

Leeds, though, who are still fifth-bottom, have now been joined on 30 points by fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest who recorded a 3-1 victory at home to high-flying Brighton on Wednesday evening which left Leicester in the bottom three, one point behind the Whites. The result also left Everton second-bottom and still two points adrift of Leeds.

FACING THE PRESS: Whites boss Javi Gracia. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, pulled seven points clear of the drop zone with Thursday night’s 1-0 win at bottom side Southampton which left the 14th-placed Cherries six points ahead of this weekend’s visitors Leeds.

Ahead of Sunday’s 2pm kick-off at the Vitality Stadium, Gracia will be speaking to the media at 1pm from Thorp Arch and we will bring you all the main news here including team and injury updates followed by a full transcribe of everything said by the Whites head coach.