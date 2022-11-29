Aaronson has been named on the bench for the USA’s first two Group stage games and once again sits amongst the substitutes for this evening’s must-win finale against Iran. The US will be heading home unless they record a victory which would see them leapfrog Iran into one of the group’s two qualification positions.

Whites midfielder and USA captain Adams once again starts for Berhalter’s side who could yet win the group if England sip up against Wales in this evening’s other Group B game which kicks-off at the same time. England, though, will head into the last 16 as group winners if beating Wales and would still qualify regardless of what happens between second-placed Iran and third-placed USA if avoiding a four-goal defeat. England could even win the group with a draw or even a small defeat if other results go their way.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has made four changes to his side as Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Kyle Walker all start. Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Kieran Trippier drop to the bench. Wales must beat England to stand any chance of going through and only a victory by four clear goals would guarantee progression, upon which the Dragons would leapfrog England who would then be out should the US or Iran bag three points.

Otherwise, even with a victory, Wales will still need the Iran versus US game to end in a draw to go through. United’s Dan James, who is on loan at Fulham, comes into the starting XI for Wales having been introduced as a second-half substitute in the first two group games. England are as short as 1-1000 to go through and 1-6 to win the group.