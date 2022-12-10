Boss sticks to guns with hugely important selection as ex-Leeds United star waits
Boss Gareth Southgate has stuck to his guns for Saturday night’s enormous World Cup quarter-final against France (kick-off 7pm).
Southgate made one change to his side for the last 16 clash against Senegal for which Bukayo Saka came back into the side and replaced Marcus Rashford who dropped to the bench. England recorded a 3-0 victory against the African champions but midfielder Declan Rice then missed training on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible first World Cup start for ex-Whites star Kalvin Phillips in the last eight clash against France. Phillips recovered from shoulder surgery to make Southgate’s squad and was introduced from the bench in the second half of both the group stage finale against Wales and last 16 win against Senegal.
Southgate, though, has named an named an unchanged side in his most important team selection yet for tonight’s enormous quarter-final against the French. Rice, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham line up in a three-man midfield behind Saka, Phil Foden and Harry Kane upfront. Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Luke Shaw remain as a back four in front of Jordan Pickford in goal.
Raheem Sterling is back on the England bench whilst France are also unchanged. The French line up with a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele.
England team v France (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Foden, Saka, Kane.