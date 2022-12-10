Boss sticks to guns with hugely important selection as ex-Leeds United star waits

Southgate made one change to his side for the last 16 clash against Senegal for which Bukayo Saka came back into the side and replaced Marcus Rashford who dropped to the bench. England recorded a 3-0 victory against the African champions but midfielder Declan Rice then missed training on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible first World Cup start for ex-Whites star Kalvin Phillips in the last eight clash against France. Phillips recovered from shoulder surgery to make Southgate’s squad and was introduced from the bench in the second half of both the group stage finale against Wales and last 16 win against Senegal.