Marsch's newly-inherited team only avoided Premier League relegation on the final day of last season but Leeds have already amassed four points from their first two games of the new campaign.

The Whites were on course to make it six points out of a possible six when leading 2-0 at Saturday's hosts Southampton only for the Saints to net twice inside the final 18 minutes to seal a 2-2 draw.

Marsch, though, says his side are definitely improving and has made an exciting claim about United's future and prediction over new Whites winger Sinisterra.

BIG FUTURE: For Leeds United says boss Jesse Marsch. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

Leeds spent around £20m to sign Sinisterra from Feyenoord last month but the 23-year-old Colombian international suffered a hamstring injury during the club's pre-season tour in Australia and only made his Whites debut as a late substitute in Saturday's draw at St Mary's.

Adam Forshaw also came off the bench to make his return from a recent knee issue at Southampton whilst the likes of Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and Liam Cooper have all been nearing returns from their injuries.

Marsch was also left minus the services of young star forward Joe Gelhardt at Southampton due a dead leg and Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford was then taken off injured in the 28th minute.

Marsch, though, said the decision to withdraw Bamford was just precautionary after the England international felt a little tightness in his abductor and that both he and Gelhardt were set to train this week.

Reflecting on his side's overall progress so far in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw at St Mary's, Marsch pondered: "When you remove the emotion because the emotion is high, in a situation like that, then you see that clearly we're making progress as a team which is very rewarding with all the work that everybody's putting in.

"For me, there's still so much room for improvement and more potential and that's the key, keep getting guys healthy, keep integrating guys the right way and it was good to have Luis Sinisterra on the pitch.

"I think he's going to be an outstanding player for us.

"We'll get Adam healthy, we get Liam back, we get Luke closer and closer, we get Junior Firpo back and then all of a sudden we start to have a full squad of players that you think can be called on at almost any time.

"Then the clarity of the tactical model and the ideas on the pitch are starting to put more and more to practice at a high level which means that we can grow as a team and as individuals.