A rival boss has ruled out a move for a Leeds United man despite reports.

A Championship boss has ruled out a move for a “fantastic” Leeds United player despite a clear opportunity and reports of interest from his club.

Former Whites captain Liam Cooper is available on a free transfer this summer upon his Leeds contract expiring and reports at the weekend linked Championship new boys Pompey with a move for the promotion-winning ex-skipper.

Cooper was not involved as Leeds took on Portsmouth in the first game of the new season at Elland Road on Saturday although the 32-year-old has been not featured in any of the pre-season matches and boss Daniel Farke has already stated the defender is not in the group he working with.

It appears likely that Cooper’s future now lies elsewhere but Pompey boss John Mousinho says his side have not been looking at the ex-Leeds captain despite serving up huge praise for his talents.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Millwall, Mousinho was asked about Cooper and told Portsmouth publication The News: “There’s nothing in that. Liam is a fantastic player with massive Premier League pedigree, but, as far as we are concerned, that’s not one we have been looking at at all.”