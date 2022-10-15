Boss reveals Leeds United plan for January transfer window and makes Whites striker prediction

Leeds acted quickly in the summer market to sign first team recruits Brenden Aaronson, Rasmsus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra. United, though, had also hoped to sign another striker option but missed out on top target Charles De Ketelaere despite agreeing a 40m euros fee with Club Brugge as the Belgian international forward opted to switch to AC Milan.The Whites then attempted to land PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo whilst a late move for Marseille's Bamba Dieng fell through after the striker opted to join Nice only to fail his medical and Leeds eventually signed longer-term prospect Willy Gnonto from FC Zurich in the final throes of transfer deadline day. United, though, have struggled for goals as Patrick Bamford continues his route back from last season's injury troubles and Marsch says that Leeds will again assess their attacking options ahead of the January window."We're going to have a meeting in a couple of weeks about the transfer window in the winter," said Marsch. "It's a little bit early to discuss these things. However, that was clearly a target of ours and we will assess the attacking part of the field as we move forward and figure out what we need to add.

"Once again, when I've talked about this, I think the young group of attacking players that we have now is really exciting, really exciting. One of the beauties is when they're playing with the 21s and when they're training with us, they're showing that quality every day, and it's continuing to make me think about what's the right time to start to let some of these guys go a little bit more and give them more opportunities with the first team.

"That's one of the shames a little bit that the results haven't been better because then maybe I could be a little bit riskier or braver or whatever with some of the younger players. And I need to still consider that as we're moving forward no matter what because I want this to be part of our process and I need to be brave regardless. So I'm trying to evaluate every week what bytes to give these players because I think they're good. I think they're doing really well."Asked about Bamford and if he would continue to persist or needed a rethink, Marsch confidently expressed his belief that the Whites no 9 will get himself back on the goals trail. Marsch reasoned: "Over the years, every striker I've had that's gone through a tough time or even a good time, they get criticised a lot more for the chances that they missed and then the ones that they make."And for me, I always look at strikers as are they fitting into the game the way we want them to and then are they at least creating chances for themselves, are finding themselves in front of the goal? Even if they're missing chances, I think if they're dangerous in the match, then it's only a matter of time before those moments are going to start to add up and that's how I feel with Patrick.

COMPLETE BACKING: For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, centre. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.