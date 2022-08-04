Boss outlines plan for Leeds United's Tyler Roberts after injury at QPR

PLAN: For Leeds United's Tyler Roberts, above, after recovering from injury at loan club QPR. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

United's Wales international forward Roberts has joined QPR on a season-long loan but the 23-year-old suffered a thigh injury in pre-season and has played just 45 minutes this summer in the friendly against Crawley Town.

Roberts missed last weekend's Championship opener at Blackburn Rovers which ended in a 1-0 defeat but the Leeds loanee is back in contention for Saturday afternoon's league hosting of Middlesbrough and Tuesday evening’s EFL Cup clash at Charlton Athletic.

Roberts has been sidelined along with Chris Willock and Luke Amos but Rs boss Michael Beale has provided a triple injury update, telling West London Sport: "Chris is training and ready to go this weekend but we are mindful that it is his first game since he had the hamstring operation.

“Tyler had his first full session with the group on Tuesday as he has been away on his own working on his own fitness for the last seven days.

“What we want is those two back now and with Luke as well that gives us a different athleticism and attacking impetus to the team.