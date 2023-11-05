Boss of Leeds United's promotion-tipped rivals vows to stay despite job admission

The boss of one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals has made a vow about his future despite an honest job admission.

David Wagner’s Norwich City side were among the pre-season market leaders for promotion but the Canaries suffered a fourth Championship defeat in succession via Sunday’s 3-1 loss at home to Blackburn Rovers. The Canaries have now dropped to 17th place having taken just one point from their last six games but Wagner insists he will not resign despite admitting uncertainty over whether he will be allowed to stay in charge.

Asked if he is considering resigning, Wagner told the East Anglian Daily Times: "No, this is not my character. As long as I get the chance I try everything to turn it, but obviously we altogether witnessed what happens in the past. The results and the performances were not on the level which we expect from ourselves."