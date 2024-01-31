Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boss of one of Leeds United's key Championship rivals has fired a strong quit message in defence of his side with a reminder of their current success.

Championship leaders Leicester City moved ten points clear with Tuesday night's 3-1 victory at home to Swansea City yet boss Enzo Maresca was still left defending his team's style of play.

But referencing any moans about his side going backwards to keep possession, Maresca vowed that there would be no change in the way that his team operated and that he would leave if there was ever any doubt about his methods.

Maresca's Foxes are setting a record-breaking pace at the top of the division with 22 victories from 29 games played and a total of 69 points.

A fired up Maresca was keen to serve a reminder as he also provided an update on the future of star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - a player who Brighton are reportedly keen to land before Thursday night's transfer deadline.

Reports suggest Leicester want at least £30m for the player who has been key to Leicester's superb success which Maresca has still found himself defending.

"Probably the people, they think it’s easy to win games, but it’s not easy,” said Maresca in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Leicestershire Live

“I just want to remind that we have played 34 official games and we have won 26. That is a huge number and probably the people they think it’s easy to win games. But it’s not like this.

“You can feel the fans when they’re not happy. Probably some people they take some things for granted. But it’s not like this. Twenty-six wins out of 34. It’s something unbelievable. Probably when you win, win, win at home, and you continue to win, people think it’s easy. But it’s not easy.

“I arrive in this club to play with this idea. The moment there is some doubt about the idea, the day after, I will leave. It’s so clear. No doubts.

“We have won 26 of 34, a huge number. If people think it’s easy and take it for granted, it’s not like this. Huge respect for the players and the effort they are doing. Hopefully we can reach and give our fans the right joy at the end of the season.”

Addressing the speculation about Dewsbury-Hall - who started and scored the opener with just three minutes on the clock - Maresca admitted he wanted the midfielder to stay and that only the club would know if the Foxes needed to sell.

Maresca declared: "I don’t want Kiernan to go – ask the club if we need to sell or not.

“The only way we can do something is to sell players. I don’t think that Kiernan’s future was about this game. Kiernan is a Leicester player, hopefully he can play in the next game.

“Here, he showed once again he is in love with the club, if something will happen now, I don’t know.