Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has admitted a Foxes worry but is eyeing a new chance for his side quickly on the horizon.

Maresca's side appeared to be running way with the Championship title but have now slipped to third and a point behind second placed Leeds after Good Friday's 1-0 defeat at Bristol City.

The Foxes have a game in hand but Maresca admits he has to be worried by his team creating chances and not taking them in light of their latest reverse. Maresca, though, says there is no time to dwell on the reverse and is quickly looking to Monday's lunchtime hosting of Norwich City in the bid to bounce back.

Leicester were 17 points ahead of fourth-placed Leeds at the turn of the year and eight clear of second-placed Ipswich Town who are now two ahead of the Foxes in top spot.

"It’s tough," Maresca told Leicester City's official website. "Especially in this moment when you lose a game. We lost 1-0. Unfortunately, we didn’t take the chances that we created today and football at the end is a matter of taking chances.

“The frustration is when you create – I always say the same – you have to be worried and concerned when you don’t create. Today we created many chances and didn’t take them. It is what it is.

“Ricardo [Pereira] and Wilf (Wilfred Ndidi) were there; the performance was there. We created chances but hopefully soon we can take the chances.”

Maresca added: “We are in the final rush but there is no time to put our heads down, it’s now just time to recover for the next game. The good thing is that in 72 hours we have one more game