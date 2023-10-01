Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds have six players out on loan at clubs in Europe and both Robin Koch and Max Wober have started every single game for Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively since departing. Koch once again lined up at centre-back for Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s Bundesliga clash at Wolfsburg in which his side suffered a 2-0 defeat which left them eighth in the table.

Wober also started for Monchengladbach who had a league visit to Bochum and Wober’s side enjoyed a 3-2 victory in which the departed Leeds centre-back played the whole match as his side moved 13th.

Brenden Aaronson has found starts harder to come by at Union Berlin and the midfielder was overlooked as an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Heidenheim. Aaronson has had three starts for 11th-placed Union since joining them on loan and been brought off the bench in three others.

INJURY BLOW: For Leeds United's Roma loanee Diego Llorente, above. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images.

Marc Roca is United’s sole player out on loan in Spain at Real Betis who face a Sunday night La Liga hosting of Valencia. Roca started his new side’s first seven games of the season but then dropped to the bench for Thursday night’s 1-1 draw at Granada in which he came on as an 81st-minute substitute.

Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente, meanwhile, are on loan at Serie A side Roma but Llorente suffered an injury blow in Thursday night’s 4-1 defeat at Genoa in which he was brought off midway through the first half of a game in which Kristensen played the full match.

Llorente will now reportedly miss the next two weeks with what is being described as a right hip flexor injury. Speaking after the Genoa defeat, Roma boss Jose Mourinho said as quoted by AS Roma’s official website: “Diego has a history of fitness issues – he often suffers with muscle injuries. He’s played three games in a row so for me it's not a big surprise."