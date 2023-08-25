Boss names Leeds United under-21s side with Elland Road first team chance as youngster leaves

Skubala’s newly-promoted side have started life back in Academy football’s top flight with two wins out of two and face West Ham United in a 7pm kick-off at LS11. The game also arrives just four days before Daniel Farke’s first team face a trip to Salford City in the Carabao Cup second round.

Under-21s players Kris Moore and Sonny Perkins both made the bench for the first round Carabao Cup tie at home to Shrewsbury Town at the start of this month although Perkins has since joined Oxford United on a season-long loan.

But young defender Moore starts as Skubala makes two changes to the side that lined up for last Friday night’s 2-1 win against Manchester United’s under-21s at Old Trafford. Perkins is replaced by Keenan Carole in the attacking line whilst Skubala has also made a change in goal as Dani Van Den Heuvel starts in place of Harry Christy who is not involved.