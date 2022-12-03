Whites ace Aaronson was introduced as a second-half substitute in all three of the USA’s group stage games which encompassed draws against Wales and England plus a crucial 1-0 victory against Iran. Aaronson bagged 24 minutes against Wales and just 13 minutes against England but then replaced the injured Christian Pulisic at the half-time interval of the group stage finale against Iran. Pulisic injured his pelvis in netting the only goal of the game and Berhalter said at his pre-match press conference that he would take a check on the Chelsea star in training when asked if Pulisic would be fit to face the Dutch. Four days after picking up his injury, Pulisic starts as Aaronson is again left on the bench. Aaronson’s Whites team mate Tyler Adams once again starts for the States and wears the captain’s armband. Adams played every minute of all three group stage games.