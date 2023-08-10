Boss issues Tyler Roberts update upon absence for Leeds United visit and triple Birmingham City boost

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has issued a Tyler Roberts update following the attacker’s absence ahead of Saturday’s visit of his former Leeds United side.

Wales international forward Roberts ended five and a half years at Leeds by signing for Birmingham this summer and the 24-year-old started last weekend’s Championship opener at Swansea City in which he played 63 minutes of a 1-1 draw.

Roberts was then missing for Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at first round Carabao Cup hosts Cheltenham Town but Blues boss Eustace has revealed that Roberts and right-back Ethan Laird were both rested ahead of Saturday’s visit of the Whites.

As part of a triple boost, Eustace also revealed that 19-year-old England youth international midfielder George Hall had also returned to training as he continues on the comeback trail from an ankle injury.