Boss issues Tyler Roberts update upon absence for Leeds United visit and triple Birmingham City boost

Wales international forward Roberts ended five and a half years at Leeds by signing for Birmingham this summer and the 24-year-old started last weekend’s Championship opener at Swansea City in which he played 63 minutes of a 1-1 draw.
Roberts was then missing for Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at first round Carabao Cup hosts Cheltenham Town but Blues boss Eustace has revealed that Roberts and right-back Ethan Laird were both rested ahead of Saturday’s visit of the Whites.
As part of a triple boost, Eustace also revealed that 19-year-old England youth international midfielder George Hall had also returned to training as he continues on the comeback trail from an ankle injury.
"Ethan, George and Tyler all trained today,” said the Blues boss, as quoted by bcfc.com. “We rested some of the lads on Tuesday but we are hoping they (Ethan and Tyler) will be fully fit for the weekend. George has trained with us all week and it will be a big positive when we get him back in and around the squad."