Boss issues Ipswich Town warning in side's bid to increase Leeds United gap

Second-placed Ipswich dropped points for only the third time this season via Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Birmingham City in which McKenna’s impressive side fought back to claim a draw after being 2-0 down after 78 minutes. Third-placed Leeds had earlier closed to within six points of Ipswich via Friday night's 1-0 win at Championship leaders Leicester City but having played two games more than McKenna’s side.

The first of those games in hand effectively arrived through Saturday’s clash at the Blues and Ipswich will now take in their actual game in hand via tonight’s rearranged fixture at third-bottom Rotherham United which was initially postponed last month due to Storm Babet.

Ipswich are odds-on favourites to bag another victory which would boot them ten points clear of Daniel Farke’s Whites but Tractor Boys boss McKenna says his side are facing a tough assignment yet one which his side are relishing.

WARNING: From Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, above, pictured during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Championship hosts Birmingham City as his side look to extend the Leeds United gap.

"Obviously we have prepped the game twice now," McKenna told Town TV. "We've had a really good look at them and their strengths are clear. They are a really strong team at home, that was apparent when we were going to play them last time. They were competitive and picking up points in pretty much every home game and since the break again they have beaten Coventry on a night game and they have got their draw on Saturday against QPR.