Boss issues Ipswich Town warning in side's bid to increase Leeds United gap
Second-placed Ipswich dropped points for only the third time this season via Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Birmingham City in which McKenna’s impressive side fought back to claim a draw after being 2-0 down after 78 minutes. Third-placed Leeds had earlier closed to within six points of Ipswich via Friday night's 1-0 win at Championship leaders Leicester City but having played two games more than McKenna’s side.
The first of those games in hand effectively arrived through Saturday’s clash at the Blues and Ipswich will now take in their actual game in hand via tonight’s rearranged fixture at third-bottom Rotherham United which was initially postponed last month due to Storm Babet.
Ipswich are odds-on favourites to bag another victory which would boot them ten points clear of Daniel Farke’s Whites but Tractor Boys boss McKenna says his side are facing a tough assignment yet one which his side are relishing.
"Obviously we have prepped the game twice now," McKenna told Town TV. "We've had a really good look at them and their strengths are clear. They are a really strong team at home, that was apparent when we were going to play them last time. They were competitive and picking up points in pretty much every home game and since the break again they have beaten Coventry on a night game and they have got their draw on Saturday against QPR.
"We know that it's a really tough place to go. We know that they like to make the games really physical, really intense at their stadium and we know we are going to have to stand up to that and we are going to have to play really well to come out on top. We are fully aware of the scale of the challenge but it's another one to look forward to. We want to be taking these challenges head on and going there on a Tuesday night with the supporters behind us, it's going to be a really good game."