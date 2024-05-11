Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A glowing Leeds United youngsters verdict has been issued along with a city inspiration message to the club’s players.

Daniel Farke’s Whites face Norwich City in the Championship play-offs semi-final first leg at Norwich City on Sunday lunchtime but the spotlight fell on United’s under-18s on Friday in the FA Youth Cup final. Rob Etherington’s young side took on Manchester City’s under-18s in front of a large crowd at the Etihad and eventually fell to a 4-0 defeat after a goalless first half.

Leeds, though, ultimately reached the competition’s final for just the third time in the club’s history, something boss Etherington was deeply proud of. Moreover, the young Whites boss declared in defeat that his side would be a match for anyone on their day.

"I think it's a game we'd expect in the final against Manchester City,” said boss Etherington post-match. "They (City) were fighting for the type of game that they wanted, we were fighting to do the same. I think we struggled probably to get the control and the feel of the game that we intended to before.

ALL TOGETHER: Leeds United under-18s boss Rob Etherington with his young players ahead of Friday night's FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City's under-18s at the Etihad. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"They (City) are a good team, they are a good Academy, they have got good football players, as do we. We are disappointed with the scoreline, we are disappointed with probably our performance looking back because as I said to the players before and I mean it, if we play the way that I know that we can play then we are a match for anybody and we can go on and beat anybody. There might be a time where we look back and we reflect on it to try and help the players but it has been a fantastic journey and I am incredibly proud of them."

As City’s young players celebrated with the trophy, United’s young group embraced in a huge huddle on the Etihad turf, staying locked together for several minutes. Asked what was said, Etherington revealed a city of Leeds inspiration message.

"We have shown and we have been together all the way through the journey, we started together, we end together,” said Etherington. "There's nothing that could have happened that would have stopped that because we are Leeds United, it's what makes us us, that togetherness, leaving everything out on the pitch, representing again all the fans that come which is absolutely fantastic.

