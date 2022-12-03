Boss hails 'new' Tyler Adams and quips about next demand in Leeds United star's attacking game

"I think that from the whole group you have seen this increased focus as we enter the World Cup and from Tyler in particular he has led not only on the field but off the field," said Berhalter at the USA’s pre-match press conference. "We always talked about his ability to win the ball back and to help us in defensive transition moments and it's been excellent this World Cup."The other thing is that our defensive shape has been really good and he is responsible for coaching the players in front of him. I know they have given me that feedback that he has done a great job with that so overall I am really happy with the player. Offensively he has been progressing the ball, breaking lines, the occasional diagonal though I keep telling him he needs more of that! Hopefully he will get that point! But he has been great and I'm just really happy to see just this next level that he has in him. It's been nice to see."