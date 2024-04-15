Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A date and venue has been set for Leeds United’s clash against Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup final - and a boss has got his wish.

Leeds booked their place in the final with a thrilling 4-3 success against Millwall at Elland Road at the start of this month, after which questions were immediately asked regarding the date and venue for the final.

Manchester City’s under-18s had already booked their place in the final and been drawn as the ‘home team’ for the final which had been ‘listed’ as an evening kick-off on Saturday, May 4.

However, that was not set a date, and Whites boss Rob Etherington has now got his wish with the venue and date being announced.

Etherington called for the game to be staged at City’s Etihad Stadium and the Etihad has indeed been confirmed as the venue for a 7pm kick-off on Friday, May 10.