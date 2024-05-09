Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s youngsters are heading for the FA Youth Cup final – and there’s no David versus Goliath when it comes to the Whites.

That’s the verdict from Whites under-18s boss Rob Etherington who has issued a defiant and confident message ahead of Friday night’s clash at the Etihad against Manchester City. United’s under-18s have made it to the FA Youth Cup final for the third time in the club’s history and the contest will take place at the grand stage of City’s Etihad stadium in a 7pm kick-off on Friday night.

City were drawn as the ‘home team’ for the final and also sit three places and 20 points above Leeds in the under-18s Premier League north table. City also did the double over Leeds during the league campaign, recording 4-1 and 5-2 victories against Etherington’s young side. It all points towards City being strong favourites. Etherington will also be without Archie Gray’s 15-year-old younger brother Harry, rules preventing the striker from playing due to being too young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Etherington, though, insists his side do not see Friday night’s final as David versus Goliath – not at a club like Leeds – with the 18s boss confident of bringing the trophy home. Pressed on whether the final felt like a David v Goliath challenge or if the gap was not so wide, Etherington reasoned: "I don't think it's that type of situation to be honest. We are a massive football club, we are a massive Academy.

CONFIDENCE: From Leeds United under-18s boss Rob Etherington, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"Man City have had a lot of success in the last couple of years but we are full of belief. We are full of confidence, the players are, the staff are. As a group we deserve to be in the position we are in, we go into the game full of confidence, we back our football club, we back our Academy, we back our players to go out and on the night we have got to play the way that we can play.

"We have got to be the best that we can be and I have said to the players and I truly mean it, I would back them against anybody. We are full of confidence and we don't see it like that."