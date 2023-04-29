Boss checking on trio's condition for Leeds United trip to Bournemouth after midweeker admission
Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil will check on the condition of two more Cherries stars in addition to Marcus Tavernier ahead of Sunday’s visit of Leeds United.
Tavernier scored the only goal of the game for Bournemouth in Thursday night’s 1-0 win at Southampton but later had to be taken off after injuring his hamstring. O’Neil revealed post match that Bournemouth would need to take a look at the condition of the winger and the Cherries boss has also now revealed that Matias Vina and Marcos Senesi will also be the subject of late checks following the demands of Thursday’s win at St Mary’s.
"Tav obviously we need to see how he is,” said O’Neil at Friday’s pre-match press conference. “That was obviously the real disappointing aspect to the game, losing Tav to a hamstring.
"A couple of boys cramped up. Matias Vina ideally wouldn't have done 90 but then Tav having to come off made that tricky so Matty maybe did longer than he was meant to, we'll have to see how he is.
"Marcos (Senesi) suffered some cramp as well, obviously hasn't played as much recently so there'll be a few that we need to check. We'll have a look whether we need to freshen it up a little bit because some of the distances covered and the intensity of the game was very, very high so we need to have a look and make sure we get things right and give ourselves the best chance of being fresh enough to cause Leeds some problems."