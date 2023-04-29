Tavernier scored the only goal of the game for Bournemouth in Thursday night’s 1-0 win at Southampton but later had to be taken off after injuring his hamstring. O’Neil revealed post match that Bournemouth would need to take a look at the condition of the winger and the Cherries boss has also now revealed that Matias Vina and Marcos Senesi will also be the subject of late checks following the demands of Thursday’s win at St Mary’s.

"Tav obviously we need to see how he is,” said O’Neil at Friday’s pre-match press conference. “That was obviously the real disappointing aspect to the game, losing Tav to a hamstring.

"A couple of boys cramped up. Matias Vina ideally wouldn't have done 90 but then Tav having to come off made that tricky so Matty maybe did longer than he was meant to, we'll have to see how he is.

CHECK: On Marcos Senesi, left, in addition to two more Bournemouth players for Sunday's visit of Leeds United. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.