Boss admits Luis Sinisterra regret as ex-Leeds United star suffers fresh setback

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has admitted a “regret” about ex-Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra following a fresh setback for the Colombian attacker.

Sinisterra returned from injury to go straight back into the Bournemouth starting line-up in Saturday evening’s Premier League hosting of Manchester United but was then forced with a fresh hamstring injury in just the 39th minute.

The winger is expected to be looking at another two weeks out and Iraola has admitted that he regrets starting Sinisterra so soon after his injury return.

"I regret starting him, yes," Iraola told the Daily Echo. "But he was training really well this week. It was a well thought decision.

“Probably not an ideal situation, but we lost Tav and Antoine the other day. If I hadn’t seen him do very well this week, I wouldn’t have taken this decision.

“But he was very confident, he was training at a very good level and that is why we took the decision. Sometimes you have to risk. Sometimes it works well.